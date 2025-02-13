TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, Zacks reports. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 248.94%. TriNet Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-4.750 EPS.

TriNet Group Stock Down 13.1 %

NYSE:TNET traded down $12.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.06. 809,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,780. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.21. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $134.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNET has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on TriNet Group from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $218,155.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,396.18. The trade was a 6.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,942 shares of company stock worth $1,083,506. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

