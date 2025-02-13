TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.250-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $12.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.02. TriNet Group has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $134.67. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 248.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNET. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TNET

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In related news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $168,137.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,835.74. This represents a 4.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,942 shares of company stock worth $1,083,506. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.