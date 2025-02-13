Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Files 8-K – Receives Shareholder Approval for Acquisition

Tronox Incorporated (NYSE:TROX), a global mining and inorganic chemicals company, filed an 8-K form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday, announcing that its shareholders have approved the acquisition of the TiZir Titanium and Iron business from Eramet S.A.

The acquisition, which was first announced in June 2021, received overwhelming support from Tronox’s shareholders during a special meeting held on Tuesday. The TiZir business, a leading producer of high-grade titanium slag and high-purity pig iron located in Norway and Senegal, is expected to significantly enhance Tronox’s existing titanium dioxide business.

Jeffry N. Quinn, Chairman and CEO of Tronox, expressed his gratitude to the shareholders for their overwhelming support. He highlighted the strategic value of the acquisition, stating that it aligns with Tronox’s focus on expanding its presence in the titanium industry.

The completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Tronox anticipates that the acquisition will be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Upon completion, the TiZir Titanium and Iron business is expected to complement Tronox’s existing operations and further strengthen its position as a leading producer of titanium dioxide products. The acquisition is aligned with Tronox’s strategic plans for growth and diversification in the global titanium market.

Tronox’s stock performance will be closely monitored by investors as the company moves forward with the acquisition process. Analysts will be keen to see how the integration of the TiZir business impacts Tronox’s financial performance and strategic positioning in the coming quarters.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

