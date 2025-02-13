True Nature Reports on Business Developments in Its Data Center Services Subsidiary – A MarketBeat News Article

True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY) recently released an 8-K filing, dated February 5, 2025, updating shareholders on the latest developments within its data center services subsidiary, Centcore. In the report, the company highlighted significant progress and new business relationships achieved by Centcore.

The company announced the initiation of the development of an artificial intelligence (A.I.) based sales productivity application named “Robo-Agent.” True Nature disclosed collaborations with representatives from four of the leading residential real estate firms to drive this initiative forward.

Brian Valania, the head of sales for Centcore, shared insights on the opportunities underway within the subsidiary. These included collaborating with various industries such as the hotel sector, financial services, infrastructure applications, 3-D modeling through a partnership with US Machinery, and the residential real estate industry. The discussion emphasized a focused approach to enhancing data processing services targeted at lowering costs and providing high levels of cybersecurity.

True Nature competes with established entities like AWS and Microsoft Azure by offering competitive pricing and advanced cybersecurity measures. The company’s plans involve strengthening in-house IT and software development capabilities to enhance the Robo-Agent application and provide resale services to data center clients. Additionally, True Nature is exploring networked, purpose-built data center developments and regional client engagements.

Mack Leath, the CEO of True Nature, expressed the company’s commitment to the continual expansion of Centcore’s capabilities. By prioritizing customer experience, embracing emerging technologies, and optimizing cost-effective approaches, the subsidiary remains focused on staying competitive within the cloud computing environment.

Leath acknowledged the shareholders’ support and emphasized the strategic positioning of the data center business to facilitate short-term and long-term growth. The company aims to align its infrastructure applications within a cloud configuration to ensure sustainability and business longevity.

True Nature highlighted forward-looking statements regarding its business growth strategies and anticipated developments in the data center services market. The company remains cognizant of external factors that could impact its operations and continues to provide transparency regarding its financial and business outlook.

