Two Point Capital Management Inc. Has $22.52 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for 8.0% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $22,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $127.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.40 and its 200-day moving average is $166.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.84 and a 52 week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.93.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

