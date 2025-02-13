Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.900-11.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TYL traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $611.01. 398,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,242. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $397.80 and a 1 year high of $638.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $595.96 and its 200-day moving average is $593.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total value of $7,363,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,187.78. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.01, for a total transaction of $1,580,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,709,257.98. This trade represents a 17.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $18,941,368. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

