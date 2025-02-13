U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Trimmed by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 532,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,914 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 20,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 541,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,752,000 after purchasing an additional 26,281 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 65,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 43,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,006.10. This trade represents a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

USB opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

