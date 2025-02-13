Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. Udemy updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Udemy Stock Performance

Udemy stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,614. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Udemy

In other Udemy news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $87,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,679.06. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd Naspers sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $25,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,920,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,139,385.60. This trade represents a 18.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UDMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Udemy from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on Udemy in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

