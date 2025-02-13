Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. Udemy updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Udemy stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,614. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.85.
In other Udemy news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $87,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,679.06. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd Naspers sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $25,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,920,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,139,385.60. This trade represents a 18.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.
