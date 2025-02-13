UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

ULS opened at $55.67 on Thursday. UL Solutions has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other UL Solutions news, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 5,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $312,377.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,062.78. This trade represents a 7.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on UL Solutions from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on UL Solutions from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UL Solutions from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

