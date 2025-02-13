Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Short Interest Update

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,400 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the January 15th total of 222,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Unity Biotechnology Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of UBX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.99. 77,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,928. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology stock. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.34% of Unity Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

