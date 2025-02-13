Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.83 and last traded at $32.56. Approximately 24,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 42,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Universal Logistics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $754.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.16). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 8.50%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Logistics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 231,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 21,516 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $753,000. 25.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.