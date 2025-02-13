Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.240-0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $186.0 million-$191.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.6 million. Upwork also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.050-1.100 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPWK has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Upwork from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

Upwork Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,145,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,242. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Upwork has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 11.26%. Analysts anticipate that Upwork will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $1,302,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,653.55. This trade represents a 60.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $73,213.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,221.23. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,186 shares of company stock worth $3,056,877. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

