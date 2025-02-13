Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Now Covered by Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

UROY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UROY

Uranium Royalty Trading Down 1.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:UROY opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. Uranium Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.60 million, a P/E ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UROY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the period. 24.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uranium Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.