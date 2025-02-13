US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a growth of 885.7% from the January 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,564,000. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 800,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,454,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF by 825.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Price Performance

Shares of UTWO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.05. 15,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,461. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.30. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $48.86.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend

About US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1649 dividend. This is a positive change from US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

