Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.5% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,075.00 price target (up from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.93.

NASDAQ COST opened at $1,065.12 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,067.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $964.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $918.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.81 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

