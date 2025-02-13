Values First Advisors Inc. Has $348,000 Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.8% in the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 258,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Neogen by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 250,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 44,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neogen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Neogen

In other news, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 23,035 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $254,076.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,878.92. This trade represents a 9.36 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $164,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,434 shares in the company, valued at $682,531.74. This represents a 31.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.16 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEOG has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $16.50) on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Neogen

About Neogen

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.