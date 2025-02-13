Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,112 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 294.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 262,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after acquiring an additional 78,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.91 and a 1-year high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

