Values First Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 129.1% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 960,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,248,000 after purchasing an additional 42,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $353,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $298.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.82 and a 52 week high of $365.88. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.38%.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $374.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

