Van ECK Associates Corp Has $237.67 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 580,281 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.58% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $237,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 441,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 252,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,681,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 63.0% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 217,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,900,000 after acquiring an additional 84,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,740,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of BIO opened at $312.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $262.12 and a one year high of $387.99. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.
