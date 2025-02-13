Van ECK Associates Corp Has $237.67 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 580,281 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.58% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $237,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 441,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 252,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,681,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 63.0% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 217,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,900,000 after acquiring an additional 84,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,740,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIO opened at $312.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $262.12 and a one year high of $387.99. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $481.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.20.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

