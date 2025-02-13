Van ECK Associates Corp Has $386.58 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869,348 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,668 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.20% of Adobe worth $386,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Adobe by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Adobe by 28.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $462.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.75 and a 52 week high of $610.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.00.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

