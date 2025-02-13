Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2030 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. 925,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,641. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $274.06 million, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.