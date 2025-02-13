Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,579 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,898,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 93,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,766,000 after purchasing an additional 91,977 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,937,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 247,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,122,000 after buying an additional 69,988 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $197.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $159.39 and a 52-week high of $207.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.02.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

