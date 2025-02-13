Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,420.2% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 129,127 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 100,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 546,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.