Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Position Boosted by Howard Bailey Securities LLC

Howard Bailey Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.7% of Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 116,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $60.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
