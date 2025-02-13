Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $85,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $163.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $141.68 and a 52 week high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.