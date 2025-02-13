Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 236.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $91.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

