Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is TFC Financial Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

TFC Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

