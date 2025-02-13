Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,746,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 645% from the previous session’s volume of 1,576,586 shares.The stock last traded at $48.98 and had previously closed at $48.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.