Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,746,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 645% from the previous session’s volume of 1,576,586 shares.The stock last traded at $48.98 and had previously closed at $48.91.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
