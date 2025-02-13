Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lifted by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 232.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $846,735,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,169 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $554.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $450.99 and a fifty-two week high of $561.66. The firm has a market cap of $502.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

