Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Position Trimmed by MontVue Capital Management Inc.

MontVue Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 6.2% of MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.
NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $65.52.
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
