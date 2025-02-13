Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in January

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vår Energi AS Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:VARRY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. Vår Energi AS has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $7.38.
About Vår Energi AS
