Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in January

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vår Energi AS Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VARRY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. Vår Energi AS has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

About Vår Energi AS

Vår Energi AS operates as an independent upstream oil and gas company on the Norwegian continental shelf in Norway. It produces crude oil, liquified natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Eni Norge AS and changed its name to Vår Energi AS in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Sandnes, Norway.

