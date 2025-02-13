Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Earnings Results

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Vertiv updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.570-0.630 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.500-3.600 EPS.

Vertiv Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VRT traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,740,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,013,509. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.88 and a 200 day moving average of $108.11.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Vertiv from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,114.08. The trade was a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,271,064.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,750. The trade was a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

