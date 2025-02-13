VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CDC stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,397. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $785.06 million, a PE ratio of -1,296.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average of $63.99.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.1331 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is -4,339.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

