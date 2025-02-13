Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.66 and last traded at $62.64, with a volume of 13272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.09.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $663.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VUSE. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Willner & Heller LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $542,000.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

