Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2025

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPGGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 4.13%. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

VPG stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $317.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.15. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VPG shares. StockNews.com raised Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $28.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vishay Precision Group

About Vishay Precision Group

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.