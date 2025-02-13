Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,521.71% and a negative return on equity of 36.35%.

Vistagen Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:VTGN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.85. 191,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,406. Vistagen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

