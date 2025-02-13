Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,521.71% and a negative return on equity of 36.35%.
Vistagen Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %
NASDAQ:VTGN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.85. 191,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,406. Vistagen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.77.
Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile
