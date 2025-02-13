Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Voestalpine had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.
Voestalpine Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VLPNY remained flat at $4.28 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 662. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Voestalpine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.
Voestalpine Company Profile
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
Featured Stories
