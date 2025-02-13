Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Voestalpine had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VLPNY remained flat at $4.28 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 662. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Voestalpine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Voestalpine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.