WaFd, Inc (WAFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

WaFd has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years. WaFd has a payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WaFd to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

WAFD stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.95. 386,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.85. WaFd has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $38.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WAFD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on WaFd from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

