Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Announces Earnings Results

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%.
Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of NYSE:WD traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,868. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average of $104.42. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.55.
Walker & Dunlop Company Profile
