Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by SRH Advisors LLC

SRH Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,957 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.5% of SRH Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SRH Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,800,743 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $142,973,000 after purchasing an additional 83,376 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,345,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $431,632,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $285,000. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 8,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at $25,419,362.80. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $166,658.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 460,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,956,404.35. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,177 shares of company stock worth $16,403,728. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 1.1 %

Walmart stock opened at $103.62 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

