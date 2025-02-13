Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 169.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,742.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM opened at $28.52 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $30.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.