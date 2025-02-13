Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Announces Earnings Results

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.34), Zacks reports. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.00%.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.18. 838,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.03. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

