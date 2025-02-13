Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.170-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $643.2 million-$662.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.6 million. Waters also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.700-13.000 EPS.
Waters Trading Down 1.2 %
WAT traded down $4.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $377.45. 46,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,892. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $390.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $279.24 and a fifty-two week high of $423.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.01.
Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 49.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
