Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.170-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $643.2 million-$662.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.6 million. Waters also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.700-13.000 EPS.

WAT traded down $4.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $377.45. 46,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,892. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $390.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $279.24 and a fifty-two week high of $423.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 49.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $332.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.07.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

