Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,172,000 shares, an increase of 330.3% from the January 15th total of 1,202,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Weimob Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WEMXF remained flat at $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. Weimob has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.

About Weimob

Weimob Inc, an investment holding company, provides digital commerce and media services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Subscription Solutions and Merchant Solutions segments. The Subscription Solutions segment provides cloud-hosted commerce and marketing software as a service products; customized software; customization services; applications developed by third-party vendors on the WOS; and other software related services; as well as ERP solutions, including WeiMall, Smart Retail, Smart Hotel, Heading ERP, and others.

