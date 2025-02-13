Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,172,000 shares, an increase of 330.3% from the January 15th total of 1,202,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Weimob Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WEMXF remained flat at $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. Weimob has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.
About Weimob
