Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $110.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.32. The company had a trading volume of 74,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,902. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $130.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 102.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $111,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,878.24. The trade was a 16.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

