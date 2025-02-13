Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $220.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s current price.

WAB has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.16. 458,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,207. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $131.33 and a 52 week high of $210.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.06). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,474,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 278,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 201,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $24,630,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,509,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

