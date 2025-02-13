Wildcat Capital Management LLC Sells 907,424 Shares of Silexion Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:SLXN)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Silexion Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:SLXN – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907,424 shares during the quarter. Silexion Therapeutics makes up 0.1% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.09% of Silexion Therapeutics worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Silexion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Silexion Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

About Silexion Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:SLXN opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Silexion Therapeutics Corp has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.99.

Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor.

