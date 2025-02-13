WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QMID) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QMID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 493. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund (QMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap growth companies that exhibit the strongest quality characteristics relative to their peers. QMID was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.