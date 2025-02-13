World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Sells $71,790.00 in Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) SVP Jason E. Childers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.58, for a total value of $71,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,239.62. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,911. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.46. World Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $161.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 22.46 and a quick ratio of 19.53.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.22. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 19.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRLD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens started coverage on World Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

