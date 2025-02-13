Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) Insider Gareth Davies Sells 3,304 Shares

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) insider Gareth Davies sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £10,638.88 ($13,242.32).

Wynnstay Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Wynnstay Group stock opened at GBX 319.15 ($3.97) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £73.40 million, a PE ratio of 1,276.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 299.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 318.78. Wynnstay Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 270 ($3.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 418.50 ($5.21).

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 23.78 ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Wynnstay Group had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynnstay Group Plc will post 24.9054054 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Tuesday.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay is a leading UK provider of agricultural supplies and services to farmers and rural communities, mainly in England and Wales. It manufactures and supplies a comprehensive range of agricultural inputs for both livestock and arable farmers, including feed, seed and fertiliser. Through its crop marketing arm, GrainLink, it also provides a channel for arable farmers to sell their grain, and its specialist teams provide advice on the latest farming techniques, including environmental measures, and animal health and nutrition.

Wynnstay supplies both direct-to-farm and via its extensive network of depots.

